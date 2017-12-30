2018 is just hours away and people, all around the globe, are all set to start the New Year with a blast. We are sure you have all your resolutions, plans and vacations sorted for the coming year, however, do not miss these most anticipated five movies of 2018.

Avengers: Infinity War

The most anticipated film for the year 2018 is nothing other than 'Avengers: Infinity War'. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, this film is loaded with end number of Superheroes including Iron Man, Thanos, Stephen Strange, Hulk, Loki, Thor, Spiderman, Falcon and Black Panther.

This movie is produced by Marvel Studios and will be distributed by Walt Disney Motion Pictures. Starring Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Tom Holland in the lead roles, this mega budget outing will grace the big screens on May 04, 2018 in the United States.

The Commuter

Universal Action Icon Liam Neeson is now awaiting the release of his new movie 'The Commuter' which is all set to hit the theaters on January 12, 2018. The film marks Neeson's fourth collaboration with director Jaume Collet-Serra. Previously they have worked together in three blockbuster films, 'Unknown', 'Non-Stop' and 'Run All Night'. The teaser trailer for the movie was released recently, and it clearly indicates that the 'Taken' star will be once again performing the character of an action badass in this flick.

The supporting star cast in 'The Commuter' includes Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks, Sam Neil, and Clara Lago.

Fifty Shades Freed

The third installment in the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy, 'Fifty Shades Freed' will make its way to the big screens on February 09, 2018. Directed by James Foley, the film stars Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey.

The previous two installments of the franchise were mammoth hits at the box-office and the same verdict is predicted for this upcoming flick too.

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom

A devastating volcanic eruption is causing chaos in the Isla Nublar where dinosaurs inhabit, and it is causing extinction threats to the species. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is expected to be very much different from other films in the franchise, and this time, humans are reportedly joining hands with Dinos to stand against the natural disaster.

This J A Bayona directorial is loaded with an ensemble star cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B D Wong, Jeff Goldblum, and Justice Smith. The film will be released in the United States on June 22, 2018.

Deadpool 2

Marvel Comics' iconic character 'Deadpool' will once again reach the theaters on 2018. The film directed by David Leitch will portray the happening journey of Deadpool, the wisecracking mercenary with accelerated healing but severe scarring all over the body.

Ryan Reynolds will be seen playing the lead role in this flick, while the supporting star cast includes, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Zazie Beetz, and Josh Brolin.

Distributed by 20th Century Fox, 'Deadpool 2' will reach the theaters on June 01, 2018.