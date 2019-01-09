Avengers: Endgame first teaser trailer has been viewed over 80 million times on YouTube alone. When Marvel will premiere the first trailer of Avengers: Endgame, then there are chances that it may break online viewing record. Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige recently stated what MCU fans can expect from the Avengers: Endgame movie trailer, which may come by the end of January 2019.

With Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Cinematic Universe will be wrapping up the Avengers' phase which started by 2008 release Iron Man. It won't be wrong to say that Marvel is trying very hard to not reveal many details about the upcoming superhero movie. The recently released teaser trailer of Avengers 4 only showed Tony Stark drifting away in space and how the rest of the Avengers are shattered by Thanos' action. Apart from this, Marvel chose not to reveal any crucial detail.

While talking with MTV via Comicbook.com at the recently held Golden Globes, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked to comment on ongoing speculation that Marvel is only planning to use the first 15 to 20 minutes of Avengers: Endgame footage for their marketing campaign. Feige subtly replied that the said claim is "somewhat accurate." He then went on to state that Disney's marketing team will market Avengers 4 in the most effective way possible.

"As was the case with a lot of our films, this one, in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets," Feige said.

The usual superhero movie trailers are of two to three minutes long, and it would be interesting to see what fans will get to see in those minutes.

Apart from this, Kevin Feige talked about the title of the upcoming Marvel film. As per the producer, the title of Avengers: Infinity War sequel was known to them from quite some time. Over the last couple of months, fans have been speculating the title but as per Feige, the title was "in place before we started developing the movie. Or just as we were developing it."

In Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange uses the word, Endgame, because "we knew it was the title," Feige further added.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to release on April 26.