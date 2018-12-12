Avengers: Endgame movie trailer dropped a few days ago and Marvel fans are going gaga over several issues. First, many are pleading to NASA to do something for Tony Stark who is stuck somewhere in space after his fight with Thanos.

Secondly, everyone is still in shock after seeing Captain America crying. The Avengers 4 trailer also gave us a lot to think about but still, there are so many things which we wanted to see in the trailer but Marvel decided to reveal it in the weeks to come.

Where is Captain Marvel?

In Avengers: Infinity War, just before decimating, Nick Fury sent a pager to Captain Marvel. This simply means that Captain Marvel is surely going to be present in her full-capacity in Avengers: Endgame. However, Carol Danvers was not at all present in the released trailer.

Considering she is going to play a major role in the upcoming superhero movie, as many are even hoping that Captain Marvel will save Tony Stark from drifting away into space, chances are pretty high that she might appear in the full-length trailer.

Where is Rocket Raccoon?

Rocket Raccoon was among those heroes who did not seize to exist after Thanos' decimation. Weighing on the fact that he is one of the key members of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series, and how he helped Thor in getting Stormbreaker, it seemed only logical that he should have appeared in the released teaser trailer. However, just like Captain Marvel, even he was missed. That being said, Nebula, who was with Tony Stark/Iron Man during their fight at Titan, made a brief appearance.

Is Shuri dead or alive?

One of the key members of Avengers story is T'Challa sister, Shuri. In Black Panther movie and the Infinity War, she proved that her intellect with the right resources can beat both Tony Stark and Bruce Banner's knowledge. In order to stand against Thanos or to use Ant-Man's Quantum Realm machine, Steve Rogers/Captain America must be needing Shuri's help. However, the Avengers: Endgame trailer did not reveal anything about her.

Is Hulk coming back?

The Avengers: Infinity War movie trailer showed Bruce Banner's Hulk fighting alongside Captain America, however, the same shot was missing from the movie. This made many to believe that Endgame will surely have some sort of time travel in it and this time, Hulk will join Steve Rogers to fight the Mad Titan.

But, in the released teaser trailer, we only saw Bruce Banner but there was no sigh of Hulk. There are chances that in the subsequent trailer, Hulk might appear.

Is Wong alive?

We all love Wong. The Master of the Mystic Arts was with Doctor Strange with Sanctum Sanctorum in New York City when Hulk crash-landed on Earth. After Thanos' Maw and Obsidian arrives to retrieve the Time Stone from Doctor Strange, we saw how Tony Stark and Peter Parker fought in order to help Strange. When Maw captures Strange and takes him to his spaceship, we saw Bruce Banner contacting Steve Rogers, but Wong chose to stay behind to guard the Sanctum from the dark world.

In Avengers: Endgame, Wong is going to play a crucial role given his knowledge of mystic arts and Time Stone. The acclaimed character, however, also did not make it to the released teaser.

Avengers: Endgame is now scheduled to release on and fans are hoping to get more insights from the upcoming Avengers 4 full-length trailer.