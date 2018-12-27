The Avengers: Endgame trailer gave us our first look at Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye as his new avatar, Ronin but some leaked promo art for the movie is giving us our first look at the character's infamous mask.

Even though we got to see a glimpse of the character in the trailer, his full suit and its details have been a mystery, especially the character's mask. In previous cinematic iterations, Hawkeye has kept an open face only covering his eyes with sunglasses.

Even though the practicality of an archer covering his eyes were not brought into question as he emoved them in combat, but now, it seems like the Roninmask will be an essential part of his new identity and we have to say that it looks really good.

Apart from Captain America, none of the Avengers wear masks. Iron-man's helmet isn't exactly a mask and we have to be honest, even Captain America has abandoned his mask for the most part, so it will be surprising to see how the Avengers including Natasha deal with this new darker version of Clint Barton.

It is being reported that a few changes have been made to Ronin's look from the source material, but that's mostly just the hood and the mask actually looks pretty much the same apart from the larger eye holes.

Avengers: Endgame will be the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's phase three of films, a decade in the making. Avengers: Infinity War saw half the universe destroyed by the Mad Titan Thanos and the Avengers in shambles. But it is a safe bet to say that most of our favourite superheroes will be returning.

As most actors have begun and even wrapped filming on sequels like Spider-Man: Far From Home. But some of our favourite superheroes might not return.

We can't wait for Avengers: Endgame to hit theatres in 2019.

You can check out the look here: