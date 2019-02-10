Avengers Endgame movie is a few months away from its official release and fans are eagerly waiting to get more information about this movie. As of now, Disney has not unveiled an official synopsis of Avengers 4.

Ever since Marvel released two trailers of Avengers Endgame movie, one in December and the short teaser during the Super Bowl 2019, fans from around the world are coming up with different theories. In the first trailer, we saw how Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is left all alone on the planet Titan and is drifting in space. But in the Super Bowl trailer, we saw Tony with Nebula (Karen Gillan), building something mechanical.

At the same time, back on Earth, we saw how Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) are in the Avengers headquarters and planning to do take some grave action. But in the Super Bowl trailer, it was revealed that Steve Rogers has gotten his iconic shield back and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is somewhere in Wakanda.

If this was not enough, then a supposed synopsis of Avenges Endgame movie is officially released and it is making the upcoming superhero move more interesting.

An official Avengers Endgame plot synopsis has reportedly surfaced, courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes, and it reads as:

"After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store."

However, Disney later confirmed that the above synopsis is not official. However, what's make this synopsis is the last line, "no matter what consequences may be in store." It somehow reveals that in Endgame, some of our favorite superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America may die and the story will have to go on without them.

The above synopsis reflects the Avengers Endgame Super Bowl 2019 trailer as it was shown in the short clip that after the events of Infinity War, the entire world is trying their best to move on. At the same time, Steve Rogers and other Avengers are going to try their best to put an end to Thanos' gruesome actions.

Avengers Endgame is directed by the Russo Brothers who recently stated that as of now, the runtime of this Marvel movie is three hours long. This MCU movie is scheduled to release on April 26, 2019.