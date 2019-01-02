Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to release on April 26, 2019. If reports are to be believed then the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is going to be 3-hour long. As the upcoming movie officially marks the end of Marvel's Phase 3, fans are also wondering if the studio will be bringing some new superheroes other than Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame. Recently, a Marvel expert has speculated that Avengers 4 will mark as the origin film for Black Knight.

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Cosmic's Jeremy Conrad, the movie expert who recently predicted the release date of Avengers: Endgame teaser trailer, talked about an easter egg that can be found in one of the scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

In the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp, there is this sequence when Scott Lang enters the quantum realm to bring back Janet van Dyne, Dr. Hank Pym's wife who was lost in the quantum realm. When Scott Lang travels through the realm, viewers get to see a mysterious city hidden in the realm.

As per Conrad, Marvel studio already has some ideas as to how they can bring the Black Knight into the sage. He also shared a screenshot from Ant-Man and the Wasp that hints Black Knight's place.

Check out the tweet here:

In the Marvel Comics, the Black Knight is the alias of several fictional characters. The name was first introduced by Stan Lee as a medieval Knight. Then after, Stan Lee created a supervillain descendant of the original. Following the success of it, a third Black Knight was then created who serves as a superhero and a member of the superhero team of Avengers. In 2005, a fourth Black Knight made his debut in The Black Panther #3.

As of now, it is not confirmed whether fans will get to see Black Knight in Avengers: Endgame or not. At the same time, apart from Spider-Man: Far from Home, Marvel's Phase 4 films are also not announced. But if a Black Knight will appear in Avengers 4, then it would be interesting to see who will portray such an iconic character form Marvel Comics.