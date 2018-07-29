Ever since Avengers: Infinity War released, fans are speculating that Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark aka Iron Man will die in Avengers 4. While there are several theories suggesting different conclusions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe character, a new theory is making the rounds suggesting that Marvel Studios have teased the way he would die in previous Iron Man movies.

There have been three Iron Man movies in the past. The character has appeared in several other Marvel movies including The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man. A few of these movies saw Iron Man soar into the sky and save the day. Thankfully, he has always made his way to earth.

We've seen it happen in The Avengers, Age of Ultron and more recently Infinity War. A new theory by an eagle eye Reddit user suggests that Iron Man will soar into the sky yet again in Avengers 4 but this time he will not return.

"Avengers 4's climax will be Stark sacrificing himself. While that's a very common theory, I think the key lies in something we've seen occur a couple times in the MCU, Stark's climb to the heavens," the Marvel fan shares. The theory is convincing because this brings a deserving end to Iron Man's arc in the MCU.

Speculations about his death paved the way when Marvel head Kevin Feige hinted that a few Marvel characters' arcs will end with the Avengers: Infinity War sequel. Fans are convinced Iron Man and Captain America will leave the Avengers and MCU as Downey and Steve Rogers actor Chris Evans' contracts with the studio has come to an end.

Meanwhile, a few Marvel characters, whose deaths weren't defined in Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, are coming out to confirm if they survived Thanos' snap. Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner has already hinted that he will be seen in Avengers 4 with a picture of his Marvel character on Instagram.

Black Panther actress Angela Bassett confirmed that King T'Challa's mother and Shuri survived Thanos' snap.