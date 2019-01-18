While the Swiss great Roger Federer secured his place in round of 16 after his win over the American Taylor Fritz on Friday, along with the Czech ace Tomáš Berdych, who defeated Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the round of 32 match, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal, Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov and 2018 Australian Open finalist Marin Čilić are looking for the win, which will lead them to the next round.

Match: Grigor Dimitrov vs Thomas Fabbiano

Date: 18 January, Friday

Time: 12.55 pm SGT/ 4.55 am GMT

Venue: Melbourne Arena

The world No. 21 Dimitrov will be playing against the 102 ranked Fabbiano for the first time in his career.

Match: Alex de Minaurvs Rafael Nadal

Date: 18 January, Friday

Time: 4:00 pm SGT/ 8 am GMT

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

After Wimbledon 2018 round of 32 match, the world No. 2 Nadal and the Australian ace Minaur will be playing against each other for the first time. In Wimbledon tournament, where both the players met for the first time, former world No. 1 Nadal dominated the court and defeated the 19-year-old Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Match: Marin Čilić vs Fernando Verdasco

Date: 18 January, Friday

Time: 5:15 pm SGT/ 9:15 am GMT

Venue: Margaret Court Arena

It will be the 15th match, when the Spaniard Verdasco will be serving against the world No. 7 Cilic, who played in the finals of 2018 Australian Open, against defending champion, Federer. In 2018, both players were featured together at Queen's Club, where the 30-year-old Cilic beat Verdasco in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Live streaming details:

UK: Eurosport

USA: ESPN and Tennis Channel

Singapore: Starhub

Australia: Channel Nine

Africa: BeIN Sport, Eurosport and Supersport

Canada: TSN

Caribbean: ESPN and Tennis Channel

Japan: DAZN