An observatory in Australia named Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) has picked 20 mysterious signals from deep space called fast radio bursts (FRB).

Out of the 20 fast radio bursts discovered, 19 are entirely new from an unknown source. The newly discovered radio bursts also include the brightest and closest FRBs ever discovered.

"We've found 20 fast radio bursts in a year, almost doubling the number detected worldwide since they were discovered in 2007. Using the new technology of the Australia Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), we've also proved that fast radio bursts are coming from the other side of the Universe rather than from our own galactic neighbourhood," said Dr Ryan Shannon who led the study, Independent.co.uk reports.

It should be noted that fast radio bursts are one of the space's most perplexing mysteries. These bursts are extremely powerful, but they last only for a few milliseconds. Most of these bursts only occur once, that too without any warning which makes them quite difficult to predict.

Before the recording of these 20 bursts by the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder, humans have detected just 34 FRB sources in the past.

As per experts, the vast number of radio bursts recorded recently is a consequence of the fact that the Australian observatory is using advanced equipment on their telescopes, which allow them to observe a vast field in the sky with precision.

Researchers believe that they could pinpoint the exact source of these signals in the future, thus helping them to tie up these bursts to one particular galaxy. If researchers succeed to locate the original source of these fast radio bursts, then it could change the entire perception of humans regarding the creation of the universe.

Recently a group of scientists have used artificial intelligence to uncover 72 previously unknown mysterious signals that travel billions of light years through space. Even though the origins of these signals are unknown, scientists have speculated that some of them come from neutron stars, which is situated near black holes, interstellar clouds or nebulas.

In the meantime, several conspiracy theorists have started alleging that these fast radio bursts are beamed by advanced extraterrestrial entities, who want to contact humans to proclaim their existence.