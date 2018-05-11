Adam Murfet, a local geologist in Cairns, Australia recently captured a stunning image of a bizarre UFO flying above Trinity Park. The UFO allegedly appeared in the skies just a few seconds after the end of a lightning storm, Cairns Post reports.

Murfet said that the unidentified flying object zipped and moved across the skies erratically before it vanished into thin air.

"It was at the end of a lightning storm, and I saw this light up in the sky. There as no lightning going on at the time. It shot up and just vanished," said Murfet.

The eyewitness has already passed over the video to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) for further investigation. MUFON is an American-based non-profit organization which investigates alleged UFO sightings happening all across the globe.

"I have never really created one before, but I thought we could get a group together to see what we could see. I have always been fascinated by UFOs but this is the first time I have seen one," added Murfet.

Multiple UFO sighting reports have been reported from various corners of the world in the past few weeks, and interestingly, most of these incidents happened in the midst of thunderstorms and lightning.

A couple of days back, Casandra Danielle, a Texas lady shared a video of a bizarre UFO spotted during the time of lightning in Los Fresnos. As the video went viral, Ludi Torres, another Texas native claimed that she also witnessed a similar sight on the same day.

A week back, Secureteam10, a conspiracy theory YouTube channel released an eerie video featuring a triangle-shaped UFO travelling in the path of a lightning bolt.

As UFOs are being spotted continuously during the time of lightning, conspiracy theorists argue that aliens are using advanced technologies to harvest energy from lightning bolts and thunderstorms.