Authorities on Sunday issued a red alert in the state of Western Australia (WA) after tropical cyclone Kelvin made landfall earlier in the day, bringing with it winds of up to 250 kph.

In a warning, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services told residents of northern WA that they were "in danger and need to act immediately", reports Xinhua news agency

"There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a cyclone is approaching the area," it said.

Residents of the Pilbara and Kimberley regions were told to remain in the safest parts of their house, away from windows or stay in evacuation centres.

Further south, a yellow alert was put in place warning of winds up to 150 kph.

Heavy rainfall was also expected. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned of possibilities of heavy flooding. (IANS)