Flat-earthers who believe the earth is flat have claimed that Australia is a fake country created by British officials to cover up atrocities, according to the Mirror.

"Australia is not real. It's a hoax, made for us to believe that Britain moved over their criminals to someplace. In reality, all these criminals were loaded off the ships into the waters, drowning before they could see land ever again. It's a cover-up for one of the greatest mass murders in history," wrote Flat-earthers in a Facebook post.

According to these theorists, people who believe they have visited Australia are terribly wrong. The theorists even suggested that the people whom we meet from this distant land might be a computer simulation or they will not be real.

Proponents of this wild theory also suggest that pilots of aircraft might be also misleading passengers, and they have just been flying people to somewhere in South America. According to these people, the land which is claimed to be Australia might be actually an island in South America.

The 'Fake Australia' theory became popular last year, but it has its roots in a Flat Earth Society forum thread from 2006.

Flat-earthers believe that earth is a flat disc, and the globe shape of our planet which science texts have taught us is a hoax. The theory which has gained immense popularity in the recent years argue that earth is a perfect disc with the Arctic circle in the centre. As per these theorists, our planet is protected by a giant wall of ice in the poles, and this is the reason why almost all governments are building their bases there.

Proponents of this theory also suggest that earth is a stationary object placed in space, rather than orbiting the space.

Surprisingly, many eminent personalities including former English cricket captain Andrew Flintoff have openly revealed that they believe the earth is flat.

This week, thousands of flat earth believers gathered in Birmingham for a conference, and during the meeting, one flat-earther even claimed that a concept called gravity does not exist.