A brace from Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday helped Arsenal earn a 3-0 win over Stoke City, keeping the club in the fight for a berth in the Europa League next season.

Stoke City, second-to-last in the Premier League table, held Arsenal to a scoreless deadlock, in part thanks to the Gunners' modest performance until the final stages, reports Efe.

Arsenal finally overcame Stoke's resistance, finding the back of the net in the 75th minute on a penalty successfully converted by Aubameyang, who struck again 11 minutes later to pave the way for the win.

Alexandre Lacazette, who was brought in at the hour mark to replace Danny Welbeck, secured Arsenal's win, also from the 12-yard spot, with one minute to go before the second-half stoppage time.

The Gunners hold the sixth spot in the Premier League table with 51 points, five behind Chelsea, which is taking on Tottenham Hotspur.

Stoke City, which was handed a third defeat in a row, holds the 19th spot with 27 points, three points shy of the safe zone.

