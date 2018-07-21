Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has claimed that space force is a necessity and there is no point in opposing just because Donald Trump has proposed this idea. Tyson made these remarks during an exclusive talk with TMZ.

As per Tyson, the creation of a space force is very similar to that of the Air Force splitting off from the Army and becoming its own branch in the 1940s. During those times, many people argued that a separate Air Force is not needed, but in the course of time, it has been proved that the force was very crucial for the country's security.

During the talk, Tyson revealed that the role of the space force would be unquestionable especially during the times of asteroid strikes. Tyson remarked, "What will happen if the next asteroid comes, and it is going to take us out? I am going to need a space force to bat the thing out of harm way."

Many experts believe that NASA would not be capable enough to destroy an asteroid, and if missiles have to be launched, they will be compelled to seek the help from the military. If a trained space force is there, threats from other nooks of the universe including asteroids and aliens can be combated effectively.

TMZ also asked Tyson whether he is ready to serve the space force as an advisor.

"When the government calls us, we all have a duty. If you are me have a particular expertise that could benefit the nation, I think you need to serve," replied Tyson.

In the meantime, conspiracy theorists have started alleging that Trump was forced to start the space forces after understanding the reality behind extraterrestrial entities. As per these theorists, aliens are on the way to invade earth, and the US president along with other top world leaders are trying hard to prevent an imminent catastrophe.