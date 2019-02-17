International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Singapore
World
Asia Pacific
Technology
Business
Sport
Entertainment
Science
Science
Astronauts train for the Boeing Crew flight test
By
IBTimes SG Desk
February 17, 2019 12:17 +08
This preflight image from Feb. 6, 2019, shows NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Nicole Mann and Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson during spacewalk preparations and training inside the Space Station Airlock Mockup at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The three astronauts are set to launch aboard Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on the Crew Flight Test, a demonstration mission for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program that will return human spaceflight launches to U.S. soil.
NASA/Robert Markowitz
Share
More