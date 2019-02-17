This preflight image from Feb. 6, 2019, shows NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Nicole Mann and Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson during spacewalk preparations and training inside the Space Station Airlock Mockup at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. Th
This preflight image from Feb. 6, 2019, shows NASA astronauts Mike Fincke and Nicole Mann and Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson during spacewalk preparations and training inside the Space Station Airlock Mockup at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. The three astronauts are set to launch aboard Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on the Crew Flight Test, a demonstration mission for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program that will return human spaceflight launches to U.S. soil. NASA/Robert Markowitz