Recently, Capcom has announced a new crossover event for the console version of "Monster Hunter World." It'll feature some content from Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed" series, namely Bayek and Ezio. Here's what we know about this "Monster Hunter World" event.

As seen on official "Monster Hunter" Twitter, Capcom has shown costumes of the "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Assassin's Creed 2" main characters to be obtainable in-game. More than the layered armor worn cosmetically over regular equipment, the event also features a mantle which is a handy tool in battle due to their unique effects once used.

In the series, "Assassin's Creed Origins'" Bayek has been known among players as his game was mostly action-heavy than other entries. Meanwhile, Ezio is famous among "Assassin's Creed" fans due to his personality and the overall flow of his adventures in his specific games.

In order to get these costumes, they'll have to defeat the special quest that pits players against a Deviljho, Odogaron, and a Lunastra. So far, players are pitted against two of the most difficult monsters, Deviljho and Lunastra, and one of the quickest, Odogaron, monsters in this iteration of "Monster Hunter." Most experienced players may have an less frustrating time in defeating them but all of these monsters tend to be annoying as they have attacks and behavior that can still knock players out cold.

So far, Capcom has promised two more sets of new content coming to "Monster Hunter World." The first one is "The Witcher" crossover event, where CD Projekt Red's "The Witcher" himself arrives in "Monster Hunter World's" New World through a portal. The full content of this crossover yet to be confirmed, but the previous crossover events have featured a unique armor or costume set and a monster from their home franchise brought into "Monster Hunter."

The next one is a major content update called "Iceborne" slated to be released in autumn 2019. Its trailer only features a brief view of a Rathalos traveling towards some icebergs and teasing a monster with bright red eyes. In previous games, the Nargacuga's eyes would glow red once it gets angry at the hunters. Capcom has yet to disclose the full details of this new update.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.