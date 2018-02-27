An exponential rise in the US and Asian markets lifted the key domestic equity indices during the early morning trade session on Tuesday.

According to market observers, healthy buying in oil and gas, consumer durables and automobiles stocks also led to the rise.

At 9.32 a.m., the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE traded at 34,555.09 points -- up 109.34 points, or 0.32 per cent, from its previous close of 34,445.75 points.

Similarly, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose during the morning trade session. It edged higher by 34.35 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 10,616.95 points.

In the intra-day trade so far, the S&P BSE Sensex touched a high of 34,610.79 points and a low of 34,513.56 points.

On Monday -- the previous trade session -- both the key indices made gains on the back of positive global cues and forecast of a healthy GDP growth which lifted investors' sentiments.

The Nifty50 had edged higher by 41.90 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 10,532.95 points, while the Sensex closed at 34,269.24 points -- up 127.09 points, or 0.37 per cent.