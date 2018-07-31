The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has demanded Rs 10,000 for the opening and closing ceremony uniforms and Rs 20,000 for playing kits per athlete belonging to non-affiliated sports ahead of Asian Games 2018, starting August 1 in Jakarta.

The latest decision, which has not gone down well with the non-affiliate sporting bodies in the country, was taken at the all-national sports federation meeting at the IOA office on Saturday, according to Mumbai Mirror.

Athletes will get a blazer, shirt, pant, tie, and pocket scarf as part of the opening and closing ceremony uniform. Athletes without the uniforms will not be allowed for the ceremonies, which will be held on August 18 and September 2, respectively.

They will get t-shirts (one round neck, one collared), tracksuit, cap, shorts, one-third shorts, three socks, backpack, gym bag and a 28-inch suitcase as part of the playing kit, the report adds.

A total of 83 athletes will represent India from the non-affiliate sports and most of them are making their debut in the Indonesian capital. The non-affiliate sports include sambo, pencak silat, roller skating, sports climbing, soft tennis, kurash, sepak takraw, and bridge.

'Spending Rs 30,000 on each athlete will be very expensive'

An official belonging to one of the non-affiliate sport hit out at IOA for the "unfair" demand, highlighting the extra burden that has come upon them at a time when they find it difficult to manage funds for running the sport.

"This is unfair. Spending Rs 30,000 on each athlete will be very expensive. At times we find it difficult to run the sport owing to limited funds. How are we supposed to spend huge sums of money on the uniform?" the official told the news daily.

Another official shed light on how they had struggled to arrange funds for athletes before their squad was trimmed by the IOA.

"Food, lodging, boarding. We've already been spending a lot of money on that. We've been given all the facilities possible as this would be our first appearance at the Asian Games," the official said.

"We had many players in the camp before the IOA decided to prune the squad. With already so much money put in for preparation, this extra cost comes as a huge burden."

India will be sending 541 strong contingents to the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta while 27 members from bridge were added to the initial list of 527.