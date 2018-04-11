The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will host the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in September after Pakistan's refusal to participate in the 50-over tournament, supposed to be hosted by its neighbor, forced the shifted to the UAE, it was announced on Tuesday.

"The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Executive Board unanimously approved the staging of Asia Cup 2018 in the UAE between September 13-28. India will be hosting the upcoming marquee event of Asia in Abu Dhabi and Dubai," the BCCI said in a statement.

India had earlier refused to host Pakistan in the Asia Cup and the Pakistan Cricket Board also said that they wouldn't visit their neighbors amidst continuing bitter relations between the two countries.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the winner of Asia Cup qualifier will compete in the one-day format event.

The ACC Board also agreed that some matches of Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan and the majority of the tournament will be hosted by Sri Lanka. The modalities will be worked out and shared in due course of time.

ACC Board also proposed to have AGM 2018 in Lahore.

