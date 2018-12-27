2018 is almost at an end. And so, a throwback is appropriate. And what would be a better throwback than of Ashley Graham having fun at a Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot.

At the beginning of 2018, while shooting for Sports Illustrated, it is reported that Ashley Graham an entire film crew cheering her on as she showed off her twerking skills on the set.

It was reported that the 30-year-old star was filmed in a behind the scenes clip for the magazine as was seen in a red thong bikini giving her bum a wiggle as she engaged in a "twerk off" with the SI senior editor Darcie Baum.

Addressing her twerking skills, Ashley spoke in the behind the scenes video saying: "We have a lot of fun on set. We work hard, but we play even harder.

"There was a couple of twerk-offs because Darcie knows how to twerk. I was in a thong more than once, so I had to let them know what I was packing."

Ashley Graham reportedly made Sports Illustrated swimsuit history back in 2016 by becoming the first plus-sized model to feature on the cover.

In the latest edition, she and the crew apparently flew to Saint Kitts and Nevis to shoot the latest. The plus-sized model is a spokesperson for body positivity and most recently put that positivity on display when she shared a topless pic of herself during the 2018 Miss Universe Pageant.

The model is quite active on social media, posting pics of herself modelling swimwear and just being a boss. Ashley Graham co-hosted the Miss Universe 2018 pageant with Steve Harvey.

You can check out the video here: