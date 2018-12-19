Ashley Graham sure knows how to flaunt it. The famous plus-size model was in Thailand for the 2018 Miss Universe Pageant and we have to say she may have overshadowed most of this year's contestants.

The model shared a steamy selfie ahead of her appearance as backstage host at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant in Thailand. The selfie was a post sauna snap and we have to say that it wasn't just the sauna that made the pic steamy.

While speaking to Good Day Austin, the model said, "I am so excited to meet all the new girls and to be backstage of all the madness, but also to be in Thailand, how exciting!"

Ashley also shared what it was like to work with the show's stage host, Steve Harvey. "Oh my gosh, Steve is hysterical and it's a laugh a minute," she revealed. "He is the same guy that you see onstage as you see off stage and I love working with him." She also expanded on Steve Harvey, the performances as well as the contestants by saying, "I feel that we've got really great banter and Neyo is performing as well."

"They already know they drill and they're already all in Thailand going through the dress rehearsals, so when I get there they are already going to be chilled back with their arms crossed." She added.

Talking about her role, she revealed: "I'm going to be talking to the girls as they're between hair and makeup, as they're changing their clothes, as they're literally lining up to go on stage and walk whatever that subject is supposed to be for that moment."

Ashley Graham is a spokeswoman for body positivity as well as being a famous plus-size model.

You can check out the selfie here: