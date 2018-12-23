Model Ashley Graham sure knows how to flaunt it. After sending fans into a tizzy with her topless Instagram post during the Miss Universe pageant, she is back on Instagram, modelling some gorgeous swimwear. The plus-size model is also a spokesperson for body positivity.

The model apparently showed off two stunning swimsuits that accentuated her bust. The first swimsuit was a ribbed teal one that the model paired with black sunglasses, an unbuttoned white top, layered gold necklaces and a sun hat. She showed the sexy look off with a mirror selfie and a video of her walking to the sand. She did the same with the other swimsuit, focusing on her chest. She strutted in a black and white striped ensemble, sporting the same accessories.

Ashley wasn't modelling random looks but was actually showing off pieces from her Swimsuits For All collection. The model has used the social media platform before to tease her bikinis, she did the same earlier when she shared a shot of herself in a pink bikini with black detail. "In 2019," she captioned the pic, teasing the release of her collection. And now with a glimpse at two other suits from her swimwear line, it's clear Ashley has created something special.

Ashley Graham has also done the same thing while promoting her lingerie line with Addition Elle. The model looks phenomenal in anything she wears, so we aren't complaining. Ashley served as co-host of the recently concluded Miss Universe 2018 pageant. The model will most likely be keeping herself busy the coming year as well.

You can check out the pics here: