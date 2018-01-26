Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with the ASEAN Heads of State/Governments and ASEAN Secretary-General, at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018. PIB
The ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit took place on Thursday, January 25. An evening before, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had separate bilateral meetings with leaders of the ASEAN nations. This year, all the leaders of the ASEAN nations have been invited to be Chief Guests at India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
PM Modi welcomed the dignitaries and also thanked them for accepting to be a part of the country's Republic Day event. It is the first time that leaders of 10 ASEAN countries have been called as chief guests at the Republic Day parade.
The list of dignitaries invited at India's Republic Day event are: President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam, Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia, Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, General Prayuth Chan-o-cha of Thailand, Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar and Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.
Check out pictures of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit 2018 below:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the ASEAN Heads of State/Governments and ASEAN Secretary General on the occasion of the release of postal stamps to commemorate silver jubilee of India and ASEAN partnership, at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Sri Mohd Najib Bin Tun Abdul Razak, at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the President of Philippines, Mr. Rodrigo Duterte, at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Sultan of Brunei, Mr. Hassanal Bolkiah, at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the State Counsellor of Myanmar, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Laos, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, Mr. Prayut Chan-o-cha, at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Lee Hsien Loong, at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the President of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group photograph with the ASEAN Heads of State/Governments, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a retreat meeting with the ASEAN Heads of State/Governments, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a retreat meeting with the ASEAN Heads of State/Governments, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a retreat meeting with the ASEAN Heads of State/Governments, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with the President of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Mr. Hun Sen, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Sultan of Brunei, Mr. Hassanal Bolkiah, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Laos, Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Sri Mohd Najib Bin Tun Abdul Razak, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the State Counsellor of Myanmar, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the President of Philippines, Mr. Rodrigo Duterte, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
President Ram Nath Kovind, the Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu and the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with the ASEAN Heads of State/Governments, their spouses and Secretary General to mark the 25th year of the ASEAN-India partnership, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 25, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other dignitaries, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on January 24, 2018.
PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other dignitaries, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on January 24, 2018.
PIB