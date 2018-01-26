PIB

The ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit took place on Thursday, January 25. An evening before, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had separate bilateral meetings with leaders of the ASEAN nations. This year, all the leaders of the ASEAN nations have been invited to be Chief Guests at India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

PM Modi welcomed the dignitaries and also thanked them for accepting to be a part of the country's Republic Day event. It is the first time that leaders of 10 ASEAN countries have been called as chief guests at the Republic Day parade.

The list of dignitaries invited at India's Republic Day event are: President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc of Vietnam, Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia, Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, General Prayuth Chan-o-cha of Thailand, Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar and Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

