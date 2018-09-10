Jim Al-Khalili, the incoming president of the British Science Association has warned that the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) is posing more threat than terrorism in the world. As per, Jim Al-Khalili, the progress of AI is more rapid than previously thought and as of now, no regulations are made in this sector so far.



Artificial Intelligence creates inequality

Jim Al-Khalil argued that the advent of AI in all courses of our life will lead to inequality as thousands of people will lose their job. He also added that the drastic rise in AI will make Britain more probe to dangerous cyber attacks.

The incoming president of the British Science Association issued this warning during a briefing in London, ahead of the British Science Festival.

"Until maybe a couple of years ago had I been asked what is the most pressing and important conversation we should be having about our future, I might have said climate change or one of the other big challenges facing humanity, such as terrorism, antimicrobial resistance, the threat of pandemics or world poverty. But today I am certain the most important conversation we should be having is about the future of AI. It will dominate what happens with all of these other issues for better or for worse," said Jim Al-Khalil, Forbes reports.

Al-Khalil also urged the government to implement various measures to protect the citizens from potential threats and risks. He argued that robotics and autonomous machine systems will result in job losses, especially in the low-skilled sector.

Artificial intelligence bots will be prejudiced

The new comments from Al-Khalil fall in line with a recent study report published by the researchers at the Cardiff University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The study found that robots powered by artificial intelligence could show discrimination based on factors like race and sex.

The research report also revealed that the concept of prejudice is not solely human-specific.

A few months back, SpaceX founder Elon Musk had said that the rise of artificial intelligence is dangerous, and he made it clear that it could finally emerge more dangerous than the nuclear weapons possessed by North Korea.

Amnesty International too issued a warning recently stating that artificial intelligence could murder humans.