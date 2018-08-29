Rashid Rahim, an advisor on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights who works with Amnesty International has warned that artificial intelligence bots could murder humans in the future.

The expert made these alarming remarks during the Convention of Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) at Geneva which discusses the risks of fully autonomous weapon systems.

As per Rashid Rahim, the concept of killer robots which people have seen in Hollywood movies like 'Terminator' is now not mere fiction. He warned that autonomous weapon systems powered by AI could shatter international laws and could create chaos everywhere.

"Killer robots are no longer the stuff of science fiction. From artificially intelligent drones to automated guns that can choose their own targets, technological advances in weaponry are far outpacing international law. We are sliding towards a future where humans could be erased from decision-making around the use of force," said Rahim, Express.co.uk reports.

Rahim also asked authorities to think about banning all kinds of autonomous weapon systems to avoid a devastating event.

"It's not too late to change course. A ban on fully autonomous weapons systems could prevent some truly dystopian scenarios, like a new high-tech arms race between world superpowers which would cause autonomous weapons to proliferate widely. We are calling on states present in Geneva this week to act with the urgency this issue demands, and come up with an ambitious mandate to address the numerous risks posed by autonomous weapons," added Rahim.

This is not the first time that a top expert is issuing a warning about the drastic advent of artificial intelligence. A few months back, Elon Musk, the founder of Space X had warned that artificial intelligence bots might turn out to be more dangerous than North Korea's nuclear weapons. Legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking had also shared similar views, and he had suggested that thinking machines could pose a threat to human existence.