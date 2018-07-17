A 38-year-old art male teacher has been found guilty for sexually molesting a 13-year-old boy who was his student. After a ten-day long trial, District Judge John Ng convicted the art teacher of three charges of outrage of modesty. The judge revealed that the court is convinced of the accused's guilt based on the totality of the evidence submitted by the prosecution.

The name of the teacher who had worked at a co-ed school in western Singapore is now kept under the wraps to protect the victim's identity.

According to the court submission, the incident associated with the crime happened on February 17, 2016. The victim was just 13 years old at that time, and he was studying in Secondary two at then. On February 17, the victim along with two other students stayed back after the school hours to complete a sculpture work.

His classmates left the art room at around 02.30 PM, but the victim stayed back as he knew that school hours were not sufficient enough to complete the sculpture works. It should be noted that some other groups of students were sitting in the art room a couple of tables away.

At around 03.00 PM, the art teacher walked over and started jabbing the boy on his ribs. He even tickled the boy's underarm and tried to squeeze his chest. Later, the boy followed the teacher to an unoccupied art room to seek advise on his sculpture.

Shockingly, while in the unoccupied room, the teacher asked the boy whether he had watched porn videos. He even asked the boy about his girlfriend and requested to reveal whether he had masturbated before. The teacher then groped the boy, and inserted his hands into the boy's shorts and pressed his buttocks.

After reaching the home, the boy informed his sister and mother about the bitter experiences he faced from school. The boy's mother soon informed the form teacher, and the management was alerted.

During the trial, the victim revealed that art is no more his favorite subject due to the bitter experience he faced.

The convict is out on a bail of S$15,000. He will be submitted to the court again on August 14, when he is expected to be sentenced.