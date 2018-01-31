Arsenal have confirmed they have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the deadline day of the January transfer window.

The Gabon international has joined the Gunners on a club-record deal and signed a long-term contract with the north London club. He is the second signing of Arsene Wenger's side this month following the acquisition of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mkhitaryan arrived at the Emirates from Manchester United as a part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction. Aubameyang, who played alongside the Armenian at Dortmund, will reunite at Arsenal.

"Welcome to Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang! The 28-year-old has joined us from Borussia Dortmund on a long-term contract for a club-record fee," a statement read on Arsenal's official website.

Aubameyang's final few weeks at the Signal Iduna Park was unpleasant for both the player and the Bundesliga outfit due to his off the field behaviour. Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has stressed on the incident, but admitted the African striker has been the "single success story" for the last four years.

"Apart from the unpleasant events of recent weeks, we like to remember that the story of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at BVB for more than four years was a single success story," Zorc told Dortmund's official website.

"He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund at this time, scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB Cup to Dortmund in 2017. We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal. "