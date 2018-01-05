Arsenal have confirmed they have completed the signing of Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina on 4 January.

The 20-year-old, who broke into the first team last season, has went on to make 16 appearances for the Greek club.

A statement on Arsenal's official website read, "Young Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has signed for us."

"The 20 year-old centre-back arrives from PAS Giannina, where he has made 16 Greek Super League appearances since breaking into the first team last season. We'd like to welcome Konstantinos to the club and wish him well for the future."

According to the Sun, Mavropanos, who is 6ft 4in tall, will provide much needed strengthening in Arsenal's defence, especially inside the penalty area. The Gunners have been struggling in that area and the arrival of the central defender could fix that issue.

The north London club's new signing has been selected for Greece Under-21 squad after his impressive form for Giannina. Greece Under-21 coach Antonis Nikopolidis has backed Mavropanos to have a bright future ahead of him.

"He has a lot of potential. He is young and very strong. His physicality is a big asset and essential for him to be successful in the Premier League. He's a player who is constantly developing, and he has made tremendous progress over the last few years," Nikopolidis explained.

"Apart from being very strong, he is also very effective in the air, relatively quick and a player with great personality. He is a work in progress and I am sure Arsenal will be able to develop him even more."