Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Mesut Ozil signing a new contract at the Emirates feels like a new signing.

The World Cup winner with Germany had less than six months on his earlier contract. There were speculations surrounding his future, with reports suggesting Manchester United and Barcelona are interested in signing him on a free transfer in the summer.

Ozil ended the rumours by committing his future to the north London club. He signed a new "long-term contract" with the Gunners on 1 February. Wenger has expressed his delight after the playmaker committed his future to the Gunners.

"It is, because many predicted that he will not commit and not sign for us. Overall it's good news for us," Wenger was quoted as saying by Arsenal's official website.

"When you look at the transfer market today, the fact that you can keep a player of that calibre is of course good news. The fact that he committed for a longer period shows as well that he will have to do that as well on the pitch and lead the team."

Now that Ozil has signed a new contract, the Frenchman has urged the former Real Madrid start to start taking responsibility in order to "lead the team to success."

"Yes of course. He has committed his future to the club in a period where we are in a trick position on that front, in qualifying for the Champions League. You expect that he becomes the leader and takes the responsibility to lead the team to success," he explained.