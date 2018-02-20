Arsenal signed a record sponsorship deal for another five years with their current partner Emirates airline, the English Premier League club announced on Monday.

The London club and the Dubai-based airline first signed a sponsorship contract in 2006, and on Monday extended the deal until the end of the 2023/2024 season for an undisclosed sum, reports Efe.

"Our shirt partnership is the longest running in the Premier League and one of the longest relationships in world sport," Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said.

"This mutual commitment is testimony to the strength and depth of our unique relationship."

"Emirates are again demonstrating their great belief in our approach and ambition and their significantly increased investment will help us continue to compete for trophies and bring more success to the club and our fans around the world," he added.

Although the club did not reveal any financial details, local media reported that the new deal was worth over 200 million pounds, or $280.15 million.

The airline has also sponsored the Gunners home field, Emirates Stadium, since its inauguration in 2006, and in 2012 the contract was extended through 2028.

Emirates has also signed sponsorship deals putting their name on the shirts of such well-known sides as Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain, Milan, Benfica and Hamburger, and is one of the main sponsors of the FA Cup.

The major global airline is owned by the government of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

