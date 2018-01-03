Arsene Wenger praises Jack Wilshere after emphatic Europa League win

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his conduct towards the match officials following the Gunners' 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on 31 December.

James McClean's own goal in the 83rd minute gave the north London club a lead during their away trip on New Year's Eve. However, Alan Pardew's side were handed a lifeline when Mike Dean awarded the Baggies a penalty in the final minutes of the match.

Jay Rodriguez converted from the spot kick, which forced Arsenal to settle for a point. Wenger was unhappy that West Brom were awarded a controversial penalty and lashed out at the match officials in their room after the match.

The FA has decided to charge the Frenchman and he has until 6pm GMT on 5 January to respond.

"Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged following the West Bromwich Albion game on Sunday [31/12/17]," a statement on the FA's official website read.

"It is alleged his language and/or behaviour in the match officials' changing room after the game was abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee. He has until 6pm on Friday [05/01/18] to respond."

Arsene Wenger
Reuters