Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his conduct towards the match officials following the Gunners' 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on 31 December.

James McClean's own goal in the 83rd minute gave the north London club a lead during their away trip on New Year's Eve. However, Alan Pardew's side were handed a lifeline when Mike Dean awarded the Baggies a penalty in the final minutes of the match.

Jay Rodriguez converted from the spot kick, which forced Arsenal to settle for a point. Wenger was unhappy that West Brom were awarded a controversial penalty and lashed out at the match officials in their room after the match.

The FA has decided to charge the Frenchman and he has until 6pm GMT on 5 January to respond.

"Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged following the West Bromwich Albion game on Sunday [31/12/17]," a statement on the FA's official website read.

"It is alleged his language and/or behaviour in the match officials' changing room after the game was abusive and/or improper and/or questioned the integrity of the match referee. He has until 6pm on Friday [05/01/18] to respond."