Sixth seed Guido Pella of Argentina recovered from a set down to defeat Frenchman Corentin Moutet at the Brasil Open.

Pella took the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in one hour and 51 minutes to advance to the round-of-16 of the ATP 250 clay-court event on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the next round, the 27-year-old will face Chile's Nicolas Jarry, who overcame Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

The upset of the day was the straight-set victory of local veteran Rogerio Dutra Silva over American seventh seed Tennys Sandgren.

The 34-year-old, who is currently ranked 106th in the world, needed just an hour and 11 minutes to breeze past Sandgren 6-0, 6-4.

Thursday's schedule includes a clash between Italian second seed Fabio Fognini and Portuguese qualifier Joao Domingues while third seed Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay will face Austrian Sebastian Ofner. (IANS)