A new study conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Toronto has found that self-centered people often have thicker and denser eyebrows than others. During the study, researchers found that people with narcissist traits, which is a disorder in which a person has an inflated sense of self-importance, often use eyebrows to capture the attention of others around them.

Details of the study

A group of men and women took part in the study, which was published in the Journal of Personality, were asked to answer questions to analyze whether they were self-centered or not. Later, photos of these people were captured with neutral expressions. When these images were shown to another group, they correctly spotted people who have self-centred thoughts.

Upon further analysis, researchers came to know there was one common feature among these narcissist people; distinctive eyebrows. Later, when the researchers removed the eyebrows, the participants failed to pick self-centered people. However, the same participants became successful in picking narcissists when only cropped pictures of eyebrows were shown.

Are these eyebrows natural or artificially groomed?

Dr Miranda Giacomin, a researcher at the University of Toronto and the lead author of the study suggested that people with narcissist traits often have naturally distinctive eye-brows or they might groom it in such a way that it will catch the attention of other people.

"Narcissists seem to have more distinct eyebrows, thicker and denser. Narcissists love attention and admiration and may maintain distinct eyebrows so that they are noticed, recognized and remembered. This increases their likeability and maintains their overly positive self-views," said Miranda Giacomin, Daily Mail reports.

As per Giacomin, thicker and denser eyebrows often helps narcissists to boost masculinity or feminity and it helps them to attract more partners. However, most of the narcissists will find short-term relationships with ease.

The new study report comes just a few days after Shannon Thomas, a licensed clinical social worker talked about covert narcissists. As per Shannon Thomas, covert narcissists are the toughest subtypes to spot as they blend into the background all the time. These people may appear calm and cool in front of the people who come across in their day to day life. However, to those, they are in a relationship with they behave in a cruel, aggressive and demeaning manner.