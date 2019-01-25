Okay, so it is being reported that George Clooney and Amal Clooney are getting a divorce. Apparently, two reports have claimed that George Clooney and Amal are calling their four-year marriage quits, but is it true?

"The story is made up," George's rep told HollywoodLife. George and Amal, who share 1-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, are apparently still going strong.

According to sources that spoke to Radar Online Amal was apparently keeping the twins from George at their new home on the Italian island of Sardinia. The outlet claimed that George was "bombarding" Amal's phone with texts to "see the twins," since the Up in the Air actor was supposedly left behind on their shared estate in England!

"He wanted them to enjoy the new property together, but after an explosive argument she ran off there with Alexander and Ella," the report had claimed. "She's told him if he comes, he'll have to stay in the guest house!" After George's rep shot down the report, it's more likely that George and Amal's close pals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, will instead be staying in the guest house!

We have to say that the rumours did seem suspicious as George and Amal were the faces of marital bliss. In fact, George, along with his parents Nick Clooney and Nina Bruce Warren, played Amal's support team at the 23rd Annual United Nations Correspondents Associations Awards in New York City.

It doesn't seem like the former notorious bachelor is abandoning his marital life just yet. George Clooneyis still married to Amal and we hope that they stay married.