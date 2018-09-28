A team of archaeologists have discovered a massive ancient building in Demerdash basin area, located 12 miles south of the capital Cairo, in the town of Mit Rahina.

The Antiquities Ministry of Egypt stated that the excavators also found an attached building, which includes a huge Roman bath as well as another chamber. The archaeologists believe that the room might have been used for performing religious rituals, which refers to the possibility of the existence of domiciles.

As per the report by Egypt Today, the secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri said that the building was probably created as a part of the residential block in that area, which was the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis. It should be noted that the king, who united Upper and Lower Egypt, used to stay at Memphis, which was founded around 3100BC.

While explaining Waziri said, "The discovered building was built of brick blocks supported by huge blocks of limestone, whose foundations, external walls and inner staircase were built with red brick moulds."

In addition, he said that this area would be excavated and studied to discover more ancient Egyptian buildings.

Adel Okasha, the head of the Central Department of Cairo and Giza antiquities said that archaeologists found offerings pot holders, which are made of limestone decorated on one side with the head of the God, Bes inside the chamber which was found inside the attached building. Excavators also saw basins disinfection and small columns of limestone in the same room.

Recently, another group of archaeologists found a stone cemetery, almost 300 meters northeast of the pyramid of King Senusert I, who was the second pharaoh of the Twelfth Dynasty of Egypt.