Over the years several archaeological groups have managed to reveal the unknown history related to the mysterious land, Egypt, while others are continuously trying to explore more. Recently one group of archaeologists uncovered 2000-year-old burial shaft as well as a mummification workshop in the south of Cairo.

The excavation team stated that after uncovering shaft they discovered 35 mummies, hundreds of stone statues, jars, vessels and oil that were used in the mummification process. The archaeologists suggested that the burial shaft belongs to the Saite-Persian period, which lasted from 664-404 BC that means the shaft would be more than 2,000-years-old.

As reported by Reuters, the lead of this excavation, Badry Hussein said that what they have discovered in April of this year would provide an insight into the oil, used by ancient Egyptians to mummify a dead body as well as their chemical make-up. In addition, he also said that now their findings will help the historians to identify what types of oil were used in during ancient times.

The group also found a silver mask, which is covered with gold. The Minister of Antiquities, Khaled al-Anany said that this finding is very rare and as mentioned by Ramadan "we have only two of this kind, so it is a very nice discovery."

Another fascinating discovery took place in a city, which is enriched with the history related to Pharos and also considered as one of the seven wonders of the ancient world. The workers of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in the Sidi Gaber district in Alexandria suddenly discovered a 2000-years-old sarcophagus, which was buried 16 feet below the ground at a construction site. The archaeologists stated that this sarcophagus, made by the black stone, was from the Ptolemaic period, which lasted from 332-30 BCE.