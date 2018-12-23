Imagine having your wedding crashed by none other than Aquaman himself. Jason Momoa made a surprise appearance at the photo shoot for Katie Meyers beachside wedding on Thursday. "We were taking our wedding photos after the ceremony out on the rocks and Jason Momoa and some of his family and some friends just all walked out on the beach," Meyers tells E! News. "They were shouting congratulations to us and they were super calm and super chill."

Katie's wedding planner Carina Cooper adds, "It was totally unplanned and spontaneous!"

The couple was star struck but still tried to keep their composure when they saw Momoa. If it weren't for the couple's photographer intervening on their behalf and convincing Jason to photobomb the couple, we wouldn't have gotten these hilarious wedding photos.

"He happily agreed to photobomb them! There just happened to be a kid on the beach nearby with that trident (in the pic) and Jason asked to borrow it. So he took the trident and went behind the couple in their picture and pretended to be a sasquatch," Carina shares.

Jason Momoa stars as Aquaman which is running in theatres now and has already amassed a box office collection north of 300 million dollars overseas. And now it hits state-side, already a bonafide success. Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry, the alter-ego of the titular superhero Aquaman, the movie also stars Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman. You can check out the pics here: