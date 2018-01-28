The weekend App Store sale brings you a couple of amazing apps for your iPhone and iPad. An Instagram Stories resizer, a procrastinator's clock, a kids-friendly TV--all these and more iOS apps are up on sale. You can get them from the App Store free of charge for a limited time only.

Time 2: Beat Procrastination (US$1.99)

Have you ever procrastinated so much that you had to cram all your work at the last minute? Time 2 will help you beat procrastination and become a stress-free productivity pro. Add a task and an amount of time you want to spend on it. Your job is to beat the clock and get your task done before the timer runs out.

Resize for Story (US$1.99)

Noticed how your Instagram Stories posts always get cropped when you choose photos from your Camera Roll, and often not in the way you'd like them to? With Resize for Story, you can post the whole picture or the original format video without having to rely on the automatic cropping by Instagram.

Color Query Pro (US$1.99)

Color Query Pro allows you to use the camera to capture colour from an object. Compare colour to five standard pallets; Pantone, Sherwin-Williams, BEHR, Material Design and Color Names as found in Wikipedia.

Connect Stats (US$1.99)

Connect Stats is an activity viewer for Garmin Connect or Strava. It provides an in-depth review of your activities, search, analysis, plot and sees basic statistics on all your data collected in Garmin connect or Strava from your iPhone or iPad.

Ellie's TV (US$1.99)

Ellie's TV gives parents a collection of kids-safe YouTube videos or creates your own collection. Have confidence letting your child navigate this app knowing there are no ads, external links or related videos for them to accidentally click on.

Minecraft: Story Mode - S2 (US$4.99)

Now that Jesse and the gang have vanquished the Wither Storm, saved the world, and become totally super famous heroes, life has gotten a bit more...complicated. With more responsibilities and less time for adventure, old friendships have started to fade--at least until Jesse's hand gets stuck in a creepy gauntlet that belongs to an ancient underwater temple. Together with old pals and new comrades alike, Jesse embarks on a brand new journey filled with tough choices, good times, and at least one temperamental llama.

