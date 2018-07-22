The tech giant Apple is now investigating fraudulent iTunes purchases after customers reported that hundreds of dollars were deducted from their bank accounts for those purchases that they did not make.

As per a victim of this case has clearly said all the affected consumers noticed that unidentified charges were deducted from their accounts at DBS and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation. On Sunday, Apple Inc. told Yahoo News Singapore that they are now investigating the matter.

Reports stated that, as per Vincent Tan, head of credit cards at OCBC Bank, in July they detected 58 cases of fraudulent transactions. Two other victims also reported that they have lost at least S$7,000 each to iTunes purchases. One of them realised that she became a victim, only after she received a message from HSBC that stated she had less than 30 per cent of her credit limit left.

Another victim Deepan Chakkaravarthi, 28, told media that last week he noticed that nearly S$700 had been deducted unknowingly from his DBS account. When he talked to his bank, he came to know that six iTunes transactions the deduction was made. However, for a time being the bank has given him a temporary credit card and Apple has cancelled all those transactions.

Even some victims posted on their Facebook profile that they have seen deductions from their respective bank accounts for fraudulent iTunes purchases.

While Singapore is already facing a cyber threat that appeared last month and affected a total of 1.5 million SingHealth patients' non-medical personal data, including details of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, this new case of fraudulent iTunes purchases left the local residents in a panicked situation.

Apple requested its customers that if anyone wants to lodge a complaint with any iTunes purchases, they can visit its support page, where they can state their issues to the company directly.