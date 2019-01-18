The last time Apple unveiled the iPad mini (4th gen) was in 2015 and considering so much time passed by since then, the successor is long overdue. Well, the fans need not to wait longer, as the Cupertino-based company is already finalised the design, internal hardware and if reports from China as to be believed, it has even given nod for contract supplier to make to displays for the tablet.

DigiTimes citing reliable sources have confirmed that Apple has asked General Interface Solution (GIS) to produce 40 percent of the display panels, while TPK Holding will handle the rest (60 percent) of the requirements.

Apple is slated to unveil iPad mini (5th gen) along with the standard iPad (2019) during the spring event around March-end or early April.

There is very little information on what the new devices will come with, but it is believed Apple will bring iPad Pro-inspired design for the generic iPad. Previous generation model used to come with thick bezels on top and the bottom, but the new edition will have trimmed bezel and this means the functional screen size will go up from 9.7-inch to 10.0-inch and yet the dimensions (height x length remain same, while the thickness might get reduced to offer compact and slim look. It is expected cost $329 (starting price) almost the same as its predecessor iPad (2018). It is also likely to support Apple Pencil 2 or later stylus versions.

On the other hand, the iPad mini 5 it is expected to come with the same design as the generic iPad (2019) mentioned above, but with a smaller screen. There is no word on the internal hardware, but rest assured Apple is expected to pack it with latest A series chipset and big battery. It is likely to be priced around $300.