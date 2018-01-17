The one-year-old controversy over WeChat's built-in tipping system has finally ended with Apple relenting on its demand for 30% cut in revenues but the exact figure at which they agreed to renew the contract is still not known.

Tips are a popular way for Chinese social network users to pay content creators. China's WeChat disabled its built-in tipping system last year after Apple demanded the popular messaging app makers in China to pay 30 percent in revenue or disable the function as per the App Store rules.

Around 963 million people worldwide use WeChat, an instant messaging platform similar to WhatsApp but with extra services, including a payment gateway. The turn-around is seen as Apple's move to try to increase revenue from in-app purchases.

Announcing the deal, WeChat creator Allen Zhang told the Wall Street Journal: "In the past, companies like Apple might have had a difficult time understanding China-specific features. We now share a mutual understanding."

However, neither Apple nor Tencent have given out any hint if Apple will still take a small cut to allow payments through WeChat for its App Store and Apple Music.

Tencent, the owner of WeChat, once exceeded Facebook in valuation and the industry people believe that WeChat has better monetization strategy than Facebook. Released in August 2013, WeChat is not merely confined to China but expanded throughout Asia in 25 countries, including Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Grace Yin, Director of WeChat Pay, once told Technode: "We are going to target Chinese tourists in those countries, so introducing WeChat payment there is not so different from doing it in China."