Apple Inc. has long been conducting a special drive to support up and coming app developers, old and young, with the App Accelerators, which are set up across multiple regions of the world including India. Now, the American technology giant has announced a special programme just for women entrepreneurs.

According to the recent study quoted by Apple, the women-owned enterprises are the most deprived of the funding. They get lowly $1.89 billion compared to $83.1 billion for men. Despite the hardship, the former's startups are growing two times faster and have high returns up to 35% more than the latter.

"Apple is committed to helping more women assume leadership roles across the tech sector and beyond. We're proud to help cultivate female leadership in the app development community with the new Apple Entrepreneur Camp and we're inspired both by the incredible work that's already happening, and what's sure to come," Tim Cook, Apple's CEO said in a statement.

Here's How Apple Entrepreneur Camp Works:

Apple intends to offer free training, mentoring and other required support for women-led app-driven businesses. To be eligible, the company should be founded or co-founder or at least have one woman in the board of the development team.

The pilot session of the 'Apple Entrepreneur Camp' will commence in January 2019. Initially, it will take 10 companies and in the following sessions, the number will go up to 20. It will be held once in each quarter of the year.

Once selected, the firm can send three attendees to Cupertino, California for a two-week immersive program at Apple's campus, including one-on-one code-level assistance with Apple engineers, sessions on design, technology and App Store marketing, as well as ongoing guidance and support from an Apple Developer representative. Each participating company will also receive two tickets to the following year's WWDC.

Interested women enterprise owners can apply for the Apple Entrepreneur Camp here. Apple has confirmed to International Business Times India Edition that even Indians too can register for the programme.