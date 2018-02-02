Amid the controversies Apple Inc is facing pertaining to software updates and security concerns, the Silicon Valley giant has been reported to put new features of iOS on the back burner until 2019. The move will allow the company to focus on providing reliable updates and performance enhancements as of the moment.

Apple is expected to reconsider its iOS software plans for 2018 and delay some features in a bid to put more efforts on addressing performance and quality issues, according to Axios. Although the company refused to comment on the news, the timing seems to be called for considering the backlash it received recently.

In a company meeting earlier in January, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, reportedly announced the revised plan before company employees. One of the talking points was the number of features that will be pushed back until 2019.

These include a refresh of the home screen and in-car user interfaces, enhancements to significant apps like mail, improvements to the camera, photos and sharing functionalities. On top of these are new features related to augmented reality, digital health, and parental controls. Finally, iPhone users will be soon afforded a more responsive and more accessible customer support.

Consumers of Apple's smartphone line have been disappointed how the technology giant handled the battery issue it had. In December 2017, it rendered older iPhones to slow down through a software update to avoid sudden shutdowns. And most recently, Apple admitted that government agencies in the US talked to them regarding security concerns.

At press time, it remains uncertain what Apple has up its sleeve and what it will bring to the table this fall.