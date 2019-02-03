Speculations have been circulating about the iOS 13 not being compatible with the fifth- and sixth-generation iOS devices. Apple phone and tablets like the Apple iPhone 6s and iPad Air would be obsolete when the new update arrives. Here's what we know about the new iOS 13 update.

According to Macrumors, Israeli news site The Verifier claimed that the iOS 13 update will not have support for the iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, and the iPad mini 4. Moreover, any device released prior to the iPhone 7 will not be supported by the new firmware. However, the site didn't say how they got the information so take it with a grain of salt.

So far, this potential move is different from the usual Apple support as of the latest iOS 12. Currently, the iOS 11 and iOS 12 updates span its support starting from iPhone 5 until the latest devices. If the new iOS 13 will really do this move, only sixth-generation iOS devices will be supported. While the new updates don't make the phones inoperable, any new features coming from the iOS updates will not be available to them. If you're fine with using an obsolete but still functional smartphone, you can be assured that this upcoming change will not affect you even if it's true or fabricated.

Apparently, this move from Apple is designed to encourage older-iPhone users to switch to newer devices. So far, Apple has been pushing their trade-in programs of older phones to iPhone X. The program allows users to avail the latest iPhone device at a discounted price if they present an old iPhone device. More than their iPhone devices, Apple is also doing trade-ins for their other devices like the Apple Watch.

As of CES 2019, Apple seems to be pushing more on services than devices this year. However, the year still has 10 months remaining, and the company has a lot of time to announce their new updates and devices for Apple fans to enjoy.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.