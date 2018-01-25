Apple iOS 11.3 is treating its customers with new augmented reality experiences this spring on iPhone and iPad. The new iPhone X is also going to get new Animojis and its Health app will have the ability to view health records.

With the introduction of ARKit with iOS 11, augmented reality has become common fixture with users of iPhone and iPad. Now, new development is taking place in ARKit 1.5 to provide users with more advanced and immersive AR experiences.

ARKit will now have the ability to recognize and place virtual objects on vertical surfaces like walls and doors, map irregular and circular surfaces as well as realize the position of 2D images like signs, posters and artwork.

Apart from that, the new AR technology will give users real-life experiences like bringing movie posters to life and giving detailed interactive exhibits in places such as museums. The camera of the new version has 50 percent greater resolution with auto-focus.

Animoji alert

iOS 11.3 also brings four new Animoji, which the iPhone X users have been delighted by. Now, users can become lions, bears, dragons or skulls. The A11 Bionic chip and TrueDepth camera works with 50 facial muscles and lets users be 16 different characters.

Business Chat

The new Business Chat lets users communicate with businesses within Messages option. The feature will be launched in the Beta version of iOS 11.3 and will include businesses like Discover, Hilton, Lowe's and Wells Fargo.

It will provide the option of talking directly to service representatives, schedule appointments or buy stuff using Apple Pay within the Messages app. All this will happen without revealing the user's contact information with the businesses.

Battery Health

iOS 11.3 cares about the battery health and warns users if a battery needs to be serviced. This option is available for users of iPhone 6 and more advanced versions. This feature will be made public in a later iOS 11.3 beta release.

Health Records

The health Records feature is the new iOS will merge hospitals, clinics and the old Health app to give customers the best experience from multiple providers. Information from various institutions will be organized in one screen, with notifications of their lab results, medicines, conditions and records. This information will be encrypted and protected with a passcode.

Apple Music Videos

Apple Music now supports music videos without ads and also stay up-to-date with most important videos of the day with a Video group in For You, along with Top Stories.

HomeKit

The HomeKit software authentication lets developers add HomeKit support to existing accessories, without compromising privacy and security.

Additionally, Advanced Mobile Location (AML) support is being developed to send current location during a call to emergency services in countries with AML support.

The developer preview of iOS 11.3 is being launched for iOS Developer Program members today, January 25, at developer.apple.com. The public beta preview will be made available at beta.apple.com this spring.

Users of iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and iPad Pro, iPad 5th generation, iPad mini 2 and iPod touch 6th generation will get a free software update for the new features.