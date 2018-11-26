Love it or hate it; it doesn't matter because it appears that iPhone X is here to stay. The memory of Apple launching its new iPhones, i.e. iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, is still fresh in our minds. The iPhone XR was pitched as the logical jump from iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus that the tech giant brought them out a year ago. The iPhone XS was something you'd buy as a step up from the iPhone X.

However, after the new line up was introduced with much fanfare, many expected that the old line up will slowly see a fall in production and this speculation was mostly targeted towards the iPhone X, mainly because that smartphone model is quite capital intensive when it comes to production. So, the general indication was that Apple will focus on the new range instead of dragging an expensive predecessor along.

However, contrary to this popular belief, news is now surfacing that Apple is going to carry on production of the iPhone X. The Wall Street Journal came up with a report that said that the tech giant has once again restarted the production of iPhone X.

The WSJ report pointed out that Apple is probably helping out Japan-based wireless carriers with subsidies so that they can sell the iPhone XR at a discounted rate. The report also cited that "Apple suppliers have also recently resumed making the iPhone X, the 2017 model that Apple had stopped selling at its own stores, people familiar with the matter said." The key reason along with others probably hinted here where it says that Apple's supply contract with supplier Samsung Display Ltd. requires it "to buy a certain amount of the panels from the South Korean maker [...]."

There is no point hoarding panels that you are contractually obligated to buy, so the Cupertino-giant has probably decided to go the whole way and continue with making the iPhone X.

Also, with previous reports that suggested that iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have been slashed, this remains the only logical choice. These two are the only devices in the company's present lineup that will go along with the OLED panels that Samsung produces and Apple is contractually obligated to buy. Therefore, Apple "is trying to fill the gap with the old device."