Apple has a couple of free iOS apps in store for you and you can download them for a limited time only. Grab your iPhone or iPad now and check these 10 apps.

Outdoor Ally (US$2.99)

Outdoor Ally brings accurate and organized hunting regulations to your iPhone. Our search allows the user to choose hunt criteria in order to provide exactly the regulations needed. Download Outdoor Ally for iOS from the App Store.

Neo Angle (US$0.99)

Neo Angle is a minimalistic puzzle game inspired by retro visuals, neon art style and 80s synth music. Download Neo Angle for iOS from the App Store.

Mushmovie (US$0.99)

Mushmovie helps you track movies you watched and more important movies you want to watch later. This app has movie description, trailer, rating, genre, and everything in one place. Download Mushmovie for iOS from the App Store.

Organic Chemistry Complete (US$4.99)

Organic Chemistry Complete is designed to be a comprehensive study guide of all over 100 reactions and mechanisms. Download Organic Chemistry Complete for iOS from the App Store.

Docky (US$1.99)

Docky is a fun new way to update and customize your phone even further. An easy-to-use tool, this app lets you choose from a wide variety of beautiful designs that personalizes your device, unlike any ordinary wallpaper can. Download Docky for iOS from the App Store.

QR Code Scanner Pro iRocks (US$1.99)

QR Code Scanner iRocks is built for speed and performance to be the fastest QR reader or barcode scanner out there. Download QR Code Scanner Pro iRocks for iOS from the App Store.

Moody (US$1.99)

Whether you are recovering from a depression, suffer from bipolar disorder, or just want to be aware and improve your mood, Moody helps you keep track of your day to day mood and write notes to keep a mood journal of your life. Download Moody for iOS from the App Store.

Flick Kick Field Goal (US$1.99)

With easy to learn controls and hard to master challenges, Flick Kick Field Goal is the addictive football game that's impossible to put down. Curve your kicks and earn rewards in ever-changing conditions. Download Flick Kick Field Goal for iOS from the App Store.

BirdsEye Hotspots (US$0.99)

BirdsEye Hotspots helps you explore hotspots around the world and in your backyard. Whether you're travelling to a new area or birding your home county, you will want this app that will show you new hotspots and get you there. Download BirdsEye Hotspots for iOS from the App Store.

