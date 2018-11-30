Senior Apple executive has shunned the speculations of slow iPhone sales in global markets.

Earlier this month, Apple announced the Q4 results for the quarter ending September. Thanks to a double-digit jump in service revenue, the company witnessed record earnings. But, the iPhone sales showed slow growth and Apple announced that it won't detail the actual number of iPhones shipped from the next quarter leading to speculations that the new 2018-series iPhones haven't been able to attract consumers.

In recent weeks, reports also emerged that Apple asked the Chinese suppliers to cut down the production of iPhone XS, XS Max and the iPhone XR owing to low demand.

However, Greg Joswiak, Apple vice president of product marketing in an interview with CNET has confirmed that the iPhone XR, on sale from October 26, has been the company best seller since the day one and continues to be the top model.

With the official statement, Apple has refuted all the speculations of any slow demand and is certain to make a killing in the upcoming holiday season.

Apple iPhone XR comes with premium aerospace grade aluminium chassis and sturdy glass cover on the shell.KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Even last year, there was similar hue and cry in the media that the anniversary iPhone X was a dud, but in actuality, it sold millions and raked up huge revenue for the company than ever before from just one model.

I also reviewed the iPhone XR for close to a month and have to say, it is Apple's most value-for-money mobile this year compared to the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The company has incorporated the A12 Bionic, the best and most advanced chipset for a mobile in the industry.

Apple iPhone XR comes in six beautiful colours.Apple website (screen-grab)

Even the camera hardware is of top-notch quality and the battery is long lasting. To top it off, the iPhone XR has the best palette of colour options in the market. It looks beautiful in all the shades--white, black, blue, yellow, coral and (PRODUCT) RED edition.

Key Specifications Of Apple IPhone XR: