In a reminder of the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, a Florida resident's Apple AirPod (right bud)caught fire and exploded, the media reported.

"Jason Colon of Tampa, Florida was listening to a dance mix at LA Fitness in St. Petersburg when he noticed something strange.

"He saw white smoke billowing out and left the AirPods on a piece of workout equipment and got help," NBC-affiliated channel WFLA-TV reported late on Friday.

"I did not see it happen, but I mean, it was already fried! You can see flame damage," Colon was quoted as saying by the channel.

It is not clear what led to the incident but Apple is said to be investigating.

Notably, this is not the first time a popular device has gone up in flames.

At least half a dozen cases of Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus batteries swelling and phones left split-apart were reported in October 2017.

The first case was reported in Taiwan where a woman found her iPhone 8 swollen and in two pieces after plugging it in to charge.

In 2016, Samsung recalled Galaxy Note 7 after some devices caught fire due to a defect in the batteries.

Source: IANS