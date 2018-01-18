Apple Inc will soon be releasing the developer beta update of iOS 11 and with it is the option to disable battery performance throttling. The decision comes in the wake of the company's ongoing battle against consumer complaints.

In an interview with ABC News, Apple chief Tim Cook said that the new feature will arrive in February alongside the iOS 11 beta update, which presumably is the iOS 11.3. Public release will come after. Cook hopes to make this update the ultimate explainer of the whole situation.

"Early in 2018, we will issue an iOS software update with new features that give users more visibility into the health of their iPhone's battery, so they can see for themselves if its condition is affecting performance," says Cook.

In theory, this disable option will give users the chance to experience a device with full CPU and GPU but is at risk of unguarded shutdowns.

Owners of older iPhone models had been informed since late 2017 that their devices' batteries are intentionally slowed down by Apple to avoid a sudden shutdown. A barrage of criticisms hit the Silicon Valley giant for the lack of transparency, which it later admitted.

In the previous week, an official Apple memorandum was leaked, announcing that iPhone 6 Plus replacement batteries will not be available until April. The company is also short of replacement batteries for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s Plus but vowed to release stocks in two weeks.